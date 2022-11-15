Medical

Community Health: How to manage holiday eating

by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holidays are here, and with them come seasonal treats.

Community Health Network Registered Dietitian, Kaitlyn Wong, has some tips on how to manage holiday eating.

“People think, ‘I won’t eat anything all day and then I’ll save it all for the big feast,’ … that actually leads to overeating. So, I want you to go into it knowing what you want to eat, what you’re looking forward to, but don’t starve yourself all day long, you’ll end up overeating,” Wong said.

