Medical

Considering the new COVID booster? Here’s what to expect after the shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The new COVID-19 booster is now available at pharmacies, doctors offices and pop-up clinics across Indiana.

The bivalent shot not only protects against the original coronavirus strain, it also protects against omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5., which have been rapidly spread across the U.S. and around the world.

Health experts say, the best way to stay protected against omicron is to roll up your sleeve and get the shot.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who explained what a person can expect after the jab.

“The side effect profile is really the same as it was with the initial vaccine–having that second target doesn’t really change the side effects at all,” he said. “So, while we don’t have a ton of real world experience with it yet, because it just came out. We’re certainly not seeing anything unusual and we’re not really expecting anything different.”

So far, the side effects list includes headaches, fever, fatigue, muscle aches and redness or soreness at the injection site. Doehrings said, they are mostly mild and pass quickly.

To mitigate the effects, he recommends staying hydrated, resting if you feel tired and taking a Tylenol to alleviate any pain you may experience.