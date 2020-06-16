Coronavirus’ changing shape makes it more contagious, researchers learn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The novel coronavirus has mutated once again, and the new genetic variant has researchers concerned about its increased ability to more rapidly infect cells.

The mutation, labeled D614G, shows a significant structural change in the form of additional functional “spikes” on the viral surface. These spikes are what allow COVID-19 to spread within the body.

The added spikes will facilitate viral movement from cell to neighboring cell more efficiently without it falling apart before the infection reaches its next target, scientists from Scripps Research in Jupiter, Fla., say.

“Viruses with this mutation were much more infectious than those without the mutation in the cell culture system we used,” senior study author Hyeryun Choe said in a June 12 news release.

“The number … of functional spikes on the virus is 4 or 5 times greater due to this mutation,” she added in the release.

The experiment was conducted in a laboratory, so whether this theory of increased transmissibility upholds in humans will remain unknown until a proper clinical trial is done.

The study, The D614G mutation in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein reduces S1 shedding and increases infectivity, is currently under peer review.

