Could COVID vaccinations help hospitalized Hoosiers on ventilators?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The most recent numbers from the Indiana State Department of Health show 15% of Hoosiers hospitalized with the coronavirus are on ventilators.

According to several doctors who’ve talked with News 8, most of these patients are unvaccinated.

But what if these dying patients were given the vaccine? Is it possible immunization against the virus at this stage can save them?

Dr. Nick Barros, infectious disease specialist at IU Health, provides some answers in the video.