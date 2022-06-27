Medical

Counselor gives advice to stave off anxiety at the airport amid messy summer travel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Airline cancellations and delays have passengers on edge during this messy summer travel season.

How can travelers manage airport unpredictability and avoid going into a tailspin if things don’t work out the way they planned?

“This asks passengers to be prepared; to be flexible,” Kimble Richardson, licensed mental health counselor at Community Health Network, told News 8. “And that’s a pretty good message to give yourself because if you go into a situation knowing things could change at the last minute, have a plan B & C–especially if you have children or other responsibilities–that’s helpful. It doesn’t take the anxiety and frustration away completely, but it does help.”

If delayed, Richardson suggests reading a book or catching up on work during the downtime, stock up on extra snacks in case the plane gets stuck on the tarmac and the airline stops serving food.

Richardson also says it’s an opportunity to commiserate with fellow passengers.