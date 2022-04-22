Medical

Counselor: How to express concern about a loved one’s weight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People are created in all shapes and sizes and beauty is found in all shapes and sizes.

But, being overweight or obese comes with some serious health issues.

News 8 spoke with Jennie Voelker, a licensed mental health counselor at Community Health Network, who talked about the best way a person can tell a loved one they are concerned about their size.

“If you’re really concerned about a family member or a friend…and it may be a topic that is super sensitive to them…you have to be really thoughtful about how you approach it,” she said. “First and foremost come from a place of genuine caring and concern. Create a safe environment to have the conversation one on one and start out with just saying I care about you and I’m worried.”

Voelker says support can come in many ways. You can offer to go with them to the doctor or help them seek out a mental health counselor. But most importantly, don’t push. Let them guide their journey toward greater health.

She also says people have no control over what others do. They can only control themselves. The best thing a person can do when supporting a loved one is ensuring them you are a safe place to land should they decide to share their feelings about such a delicate issue.