Counselor says vaccine shaming accomplishes nothing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Friends and families are divided. On one side are the vaccinated. The other? The unvaccinated.

While some relationships may not suffer with both parties accepting the others’ choice, other relationships have been destroyed because close ones refuse to accept another’s decision. They may even have harsh words for those not on their side. Scientists call this ‘vaccine shaming’ and it comes with a bevy of emotional dilemmas.

News 8 spoke with Kimble Richardson, licensed mental health counselor at Community Health, who explained how to accept a person’s decision even if it is the complete opposite of what you believe in. He says the best way to go about it is to prepare for the conversation in advance.

“Do you want to be the person who says “well, I think you’re stupid,” he said. “Everyone has an inside voice. You can think that all you want, but let’s not say it out loud. What’s the purpose of it? It doesn’t get you anywhere. The person is probably just going to get angrier and more entrenched. So, what does it accomplish?”

Richardson says it’s important to think ahead by asking yourself how you would want to be treated if someone said something to you.

He gives the example of planning a get together with friends. if you’re a host asking guests who are unvaccinated to wear masks, those guests can either respect that request or choose not to attend. Regardless of the decision, if both remain open and understanding that is a sign of respect for one another.