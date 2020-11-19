COVID-19 cases hit all time high, doctor talks about possible reason why

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high. Some doctors say it’s because we’re experiencing a “third wave” while others say this is a continuum of the first.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Elaine Hahn Le, chief medical officer at Healthline, about the surge in cases, how the increase has affected us and, despite coronavirus fatigue, we can’t forget how deadly this virus is.

Gillis: In your opinion was the coronavirus’ deadliness overstated in the beginning or understated?

Le: Looking back I would say that, if anything, the virus was understated in our communities in the United States. It was very surprising among clinicians like myself who saw the rampage that it went through in Asia and seeing that we weren’t taking it as seriously.

When people question whether or not it is deadly and whether or not it is serious and needs to be taken seriously…when I look at the rates of COVID-19 and I look at the mortality and morbidity rates that we’ve seen…COVID-19 has killed more people in the U.S. alone in the first eight months of 2020 than the flu has killed in the last 10 years in the U.S. So, when you look at those numbers you can’t discount how deadly and how impactful it is. It has brought our world to a standstill. It has fundamentally changed us.

It has changed how we think of ourselves and how we think of our interactions with others. If anything, we were really slow to take into account how serious it really is and how important it is to have baseline public health measures in place so that we can be ready for these types of events. Certainly, it was not something that was overstated from the very beginning.

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Instagram @reportergillis and Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

