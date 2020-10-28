COVID-19 complication linked to children now seen in adults, CDC reports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adults infected with COVID-19 are experiencing a serious, sometimes deadly virus complication that was once thought only to affect children, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) is a condition where different body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys and brain, become inflamed as a result of a coronavirus infection. Red eyes, skin rashes, redness and swelling of the lips and tongue are also cardinal signs.

In their report, the organization lists 27 adult patients who presented signs of MIS-C and concurrently testing positive for COVID-19. However, none of the patients showed any signs of respiratory distress–an element of the condition that continues to baffle doctors.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Cole Beeler, infectious disease expert at IU Health, about what we know about MIS-C so far. Beeler also suggested some plausible reasons why we’re just now seeing it in adults.

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Instagram @reportergillis and Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

