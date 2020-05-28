COVID-19 is most contagious during early stages, health experts say

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: A man is asked to cough into his arm as part of testing for COVID-19, by a member of the Los Angeles Fire Department wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) in Skid Row, amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 43 people tested positive for COVID-19 at one nearby Skid Row homeless shelter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The earlier a COVID-19 infection is detected, the better the chances of patient survival, health experts say.

But, early detection is equally essential for the people around the infected person — especially if the person shows no signs or symptoms.

Scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believe the coronavirus incubation period can last up to 14 days without any indication of infection. A study in the most recent issue of Annals of Internal Medicine reported numbers just shy of the CDC estimate. Out of 181 confirmed COVID-19 cases assessed, 97% developed symptoms within 11.5 days. The “silent spreaders” never show symptoms at all. The virus simply passes through their system without the person ever knowing it.

These silent spreaders and patients with extended incubation periods are the driving force behind the coronavirus spread and present a looming threat to those around them. Asymptomatic people are unknowingly transmitting the virus and quickly. Scientists say a secondary transmission can happen in less than a week after contact with an exposed individual.

In a study under review by the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine, researchers assessed 100 coronavirus patients. Through contact tracing, authors located over 1,500 people the infected patients were in close contact with prior to symptom onset. Close contact was defined as spending more than 15 minutes with the person or being less than 2 meters from them.

According to the unpublished report, results showed of the 100 cases, no secondary transmission occurred among close contacts whose exposure started six days or more after they developed symptoms.

Essentially, researchers suggest COVID-19 infected patients are most contagious right after infection, specifically six days or less. This might mean the virus weakens over time and is consistent with other reports showing COVID-19 viral loads decrease as the condition progresses.

Also in the report, researchers emphasize people should continue to social distance as it is the most effective precaution against the coronavirus.

