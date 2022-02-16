Medical

COVID antibodies sharply decline post-booster but protection remains high

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a first-of-its-kind study, scientists at the Regenstrief Institute showed antibodies against COVID-19 sharply decline in a matter of months after receiving a booster shot.

According to the paper, the drop went from approximately 90% protection to 80% at the four-month mark. However, this 10% drop still leaves a high level of defense against severe infection.

“Over time, immunity against severe COVID-19 declines based on the time you received your third dose,” co-author and director of public health informatics at the Regenstrief Institute Dr. Brian Dixon said. “So individuals who were past four months after their booster were at slightly lower protection against severe COVID-19 than they were in the first couple of months after that booster shot.”

This study, Dixon says, also supports an emerging pattern: Antibodies decline more rapidly after a third dose of the mRNA vaccines than after the second dose.