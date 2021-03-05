COVID-induced mental illness triggered by this one emotion, psychiatrist says

A female rail traveler walks along the platform at Loughborough Junction railway station where a Samaritan's poster urges those with mental health issues to seek help from the registered charity aimed at providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland, often through their telephone helpline, on Feb. 27, 2021, in London. (Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What doctors call the “invisible illnesses” have plagued the country for decades.

Layer the coronavirus pandemic atop of what are already epidemics, and it’s no surprise the number of people struggling with anxiety, depression and other psychiatric disorders have skyrocketed to levels unlike anything seen before.

But, just because a person gets a vaccine shot in their arm doesn’t mean these problems will go away. According to one doctor, poor mental health as a result of the coronavirus is linked to this one emotion.

“The pandemic really hampered a lot of what we could consider ordinary societal means of connecting in a real eyeball-to-eyeball way with each other, and this has really increased feelings of loneliness,” Dr. Heather Fretwell, a psychiatrist at Eskenazi Health, told News 8. “And if anybody is … experiencing loneliness and thinking ‘No, it must just be me,’ I can assure you, you are having a common experience that so many others are having…. We need connection just as much as we need oxygen.”

The number of people battling poor mental health is astounding. According to a recent report released by the Kaiser Family Foundation, millions of people across the United States are struggling. As of January, adults reporting symptoms of anxiety, depression or both rose to 41% from 11% in 2019. Substance abuse is also up 12% since July.

But turning to alcohol, drugs, food or other substances doesn’t help. People who turn to these kinds of things can experience sedation or relief from worry, Fretwell says, but the feeling is transient.

“Substance abuse disorders or process addictions work in the very short term. For a few hours, a person can feel numb or happy or focused on a different activity. This reduces the mental capacity for sadness, anxiety and depression.”

The feeling of wanting to be distracted is a common thing for people when they reach a level of stress that feels overwhelming. But, the most important thing a person can do, she says, is to identify something is wrong, find support, and seek treatment.

Mental health resources

NAMI Helpline: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264)

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Be Well Indiana Crisis Helpline: 211

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741

