Medical

COVID infections led to sharp decline in work performance

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, people previously infected with COVID-19 are now struggling at work.

Researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada surveyed 45 working adults who had COVID, and compared them to 49 working adults who did not contract the virus. All participants took a questionnaire designed to assess work productivity.

Authors found significant lags in performance in employees previously infected with COVID. They were two times more likely to experience cognitive failures, which was negatively associated with essential on-the-job tasks.

“Relative to the group who had never had COVID-19, the group who had contracted COVID-19 reported more cognitive failures at work, which are defined as problems with memory, attention, and action. Individuals returning to work after contracting COVID-19 may experience difficulties returning to their pre-COVID-19 level of performance,” lead study author, Dr. James Beck, said in a statement.

Beck goes on to say managers may need to accommodate previously infected employees by reducing workloads, extending deadlines or providing flexible work hours.