COVID vaccines linked to increase in menstrual cycle lengths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some women have experienced changes in their menstrual cycle after getting their COVID shot.

The side effect was dismissed as a coincidence. Until now, that is.

In a first-of-its-kind study released by the National Institutes of Health, scientists found both the Pfizer and Moderna shots are linked to an increased length in women’s menstrual cycles.

The study authors analyzed data from a fertility tracking app called Natural Cycles. Data was collected from 3,959 participants. Approximately 2,500 were vaccinated while the remainder were not.

Researchers assessed all participants’ cycles three months prior to vaccination and three months after.

After the first dose, the average cycle length lasted .71 days longer. After the second shot, cycles lasted an average of .91 days longer prior to vaccination.

In a statement, study author, Dr. Diania Bianchi said: “It is reassuring that the study found only a small, temporary change in women. These results provide, for the first time, an opportunity to counsel women about what to expect from COVID-19 vaccination so they can plan accordingly.”

According to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics, this small, temporary change is not a cause for concern.