Medical

Deadly mosquito-borne virus detected in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana health officials are urging residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

The state health department has confirmed the insects are carrying and spreading a virus known as Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, across the state, but mainly in the northern areas.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Eastern equine encephalitis virus spreads to people when they are bitten by an infected mosquito. The infection is considered very serious and an estimated 30% of people die as a result. Those who do survive are known to suffer permanent neurological damage.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medicines to treat Eastern equine encephalitis.

“The Indiana Department of Health continues to look for eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus activity in people, horses, and mosquitoes,” Dr. Jennifer Brown, state public health veterinarian at the Indiana Department of Health, told News 8. “There have been no suspected or confirmed EEE virus disease cases reported to us so far in 2022. While the risk to people and horses is declining due to cooler weather, people should still take precautions to protect against mosquito bites until the first hard freeze.”

The CDC says people can reduce their risk of infection with the Eastern equine encephalitis virus by using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, and taking steps to control mosquitoes indoors and outdoors.