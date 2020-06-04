‘Deaths of despair’ could outnumber deaths from the coronavirus itself

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of people who die by suicide, alcoholism and drug overdoses — what are known as “deaths of despair” — could surpass the number of those who’ve passed from the coronavirus itself, according to new research.

Emotional pain is growing in America amid the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s getting worse, health experts say, to the point people are turning to self-destructive behaviors and, even worse, taking their own lives.

In a May report published in Well Being Trust, researchers project deaths of despair could reach anywhere from 27,644 to 154,037 if more isn’t done to address mental health problems during the perilous COVID-19 pandemic.

“Deaths of despair have been on the rise for the last decade,” authors said in the paper, Projected Deaths of Despair During COVID-19. “In the context of the coronavirus, deaths of despair should be seen as the epidemic within the pandemic.

Three factors contribute to these types of deaths: 1) economic turmoil combined with massive unemployment; 2) mandatory social isolation for months on end and the possibility of future isolation orders; and 3) fear and uncertainty about the novel coronavirus infectious disease experts have yet to crack.

A path to substance dependence and suicide starts with psychiatric disorders such as anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder to name a few. These conditions already plague citizens across the country. Almost 20% of the U.S. population suffered from a mental illness in 2018. This represents 1 in 5 adults. Enter the coronavirus and these conditions are either exacerbated or adding to the number of diagnoses.

COVID-19-related stressors and mental health issues converged together is the perfect storm for deaths of despair, said Susan Kersey, DNP and director of the Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program at Purdue University.

“These are stressful events and certainly for somebody who has mental health issues. Add in access to lethal means like drugs and alcohol combined with a lack of coping skills and an inability to adapt to change…could result in a ‘deaths of despair’ crisis.”

Mental illness also has a ripple effect. People with depression have a 40% greater risk of developing cardiovascular disease than those who don’t. Nearly 20% of adults with mental illness also experience a substance abuse disorder. In 2018, this represented 9.2 million people across the U.S.

Midwesterners have been particularly hit hard compared to other parts of the country — not in terms of deaths of despair — but because there’s not as much to look forward to, Kersey added. The months ahead won’t look like typical Indiana summers.

“Here in the Midwest summer is when we all go out more, we go to concerts. We vacation. We go to the pool. And all of these activities including festivals and concerts that get us out are either limited or canceled. We’ve been robbed of these things.”

Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of the Indiana Department of Family and Social Services, said May 27 that Medicaid mental health services provided through telehealth in the state rose to 26% of all Medicaid services provided in March and April this year compared to 6% of the same months in 2019. However, the number of Medicaid mental health services provided has remained steady over the same two months year-to-year, dropping to 513,010 in 2020 from 524,253 in 2019.

She provided these contacts:

211 connects Hoosiers to local resources.

Domestic Violence Hotline: Call 800-799-7233, text “LOVEIS” to 866-331-9474 or go to thehotline.org/help

Suicide Crisis Hotline: Call 800-273-8255, text “HOME” to 741741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

bewellindiana.org: for general issues and tips related to mental health issues, including those faced during the pandemic.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With updated information from the Indiana Deaprtment of Health on June 2, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.