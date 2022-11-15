Medical

Diabetes drug may benefit patients at risk of dangerous heart condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A common diabetes medication could benefit patients at risk of a dangerous heart condition, a new study suggests.

Metformin is one of the most widely used drugs prescribed by doctors for type 2 diabetics. Researchers say it’s a possible remedy for atrial fibrillation.

Atrial fibrillation is a condition where a person’s heart beats irregularly, abnormally, or fast. This can lead to blood clots, stroke, and heart failure among other heart-related complications.

Researchers say there’s a significant need for new treatments since no new drugs have been approved in more than a decade.

Scientists at the Cleveland Clinic used an advanced genetic sequencing method to study metformin. They found the drug targeted 30 genes associated with atrial fibrillation, with directly effects on gene expression for eight.

“Our electrophysiology section is one of the most advanced in the field,” study author, Dr. Oussama Wazni, said in a news release. ”We’re pleased to see important research contributing to the field so quickly, especially since metformin is very safe and readily available.”

The study was published in the latest issue of Cell Reports Medicine.