Medical

Diabetics may increase life span by making this one simple change

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 37 million Americans suffer from diabetes, which is a leading risk factor for premature death.

If you are one of these tens of millions and want to live a longer life, you might want to take a look at your nighttime eating habits.

Researchers in China assessed meal timing in 4,642 people with diabetes who were at a high risk of dying from heart disease. Findings showed the types of food eaten at different times of the day had a major impact on their health.

Diabetics who ate processed grains and meat at night were 1.54 and 1.83 times more likely to die of heart disease, respectively when compared to diabetics who ate only vegetables at night.

The research was published in the latest issue of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

“We observed that eating potatoes in the morning, whole grains in the afternoon, greens and milk in the evening, and less-processed meat in the evening was associated with better long-term survival in people with diabetes,” said co-study author, Dr. Qingrao Song in a news release.

Quingrao went on to say “nutritional guidelines and intervention strategies for diabetes should integrate the optimal consumption times for foods in the future.”