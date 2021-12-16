Medical

Doc breaks down coronavirus testing process as Indiana braces for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – First, it was the original COVID-19 strain. Then came the alpha variant followed by beta and delta. And now it’s omicron. But how do scientists differentiate one mutation from another?

“The government labs are testing a certain number of samples from every state on a regular basis,” Dr. Christopher Doehring, VP of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, told News 8. “Every week, there will be a few hundred different samples from the state of Indiana that are being tested in these labs. This gives us a representative sample of different variants. So, when we see different mutations–whether it’s omicron or other–it would show up on that testing that is being done.”

Doehring says because of the uncertainty and concern over omicron, triggers in some samples can be picked out to identify the viral strain. The PCR tests, he continues, detect the genetic makeup of the virus–specifically using four different markers. When one of those is missing it could be a sign the infection is omicron.