Doctor breaks down how vaccine builds COVID-19 immunity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Millions of coronavirus vaccines are slated to be distributed across the U.S. over the next few weeks, but how exactly does the vaccine work to build immunity?

News 8 asked Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, medical director of infection and antimicrobial stewardship at Eskenazi Health, to explain. She has been a core leader in Eskenazi Health’s COVID-19 response.

Gillis: The coronavirus shots are rolling out. We know that this vaccine is an mRNA vaccine, which means it does not include any pathogens or antigens from the coronavirus. And specifically it contains the genetic material for the spike protein, which is a distinct feature of the coronavirus. So, what happens when a person gets this shot? When this genetic code is injected in their body, where does it go? What does it attach to? Take us from there. What happens first?

Kressel: What they’ve done is…they’ve taken only one gene of the virus. Not the whole virus itself. Just that spike protein. The spike protein is kind of what the virus uses to latch on to your cells to get in. So, if you can make antibodies to that latch-on protein–the spike protein–then you will be protected against the infection.

The vaccine package will enter your own cell. Your own cells will actually start making spike proteins and then that spike protein is recognized as something that doesn’t belong to you by your immune system and then you will make antibodies to that spike protein protecting you from future disease.

Trending Headlines

It enters your cells but is cleared away pretty quickly. It does not enter your cells in a permanent way. So, basically it is there long enough to make the spike protein and generate the immune response.

Gillis: Does the vaccine attach to all of the cells in our body? Do we need a certain amount?

Kressel: It enters cells in general. It doesn’t have to enter all of the cells. Like I said, it just needs to enter enough to start reproducing itself and then making enough spike proteins that the body can recognize and then clear.

Gillis: So, the vaccine is injected. We then have our body recognizing this spike protein as a foreign agent. Then our body goes to take a look at that foreign agent and then really does the work on it’s own. Really what we’re sort of designed to do–what our immune system does.

Kressel: And what goes on here is that basically when this happens not only is your body seeing the spike protein itself and making antibodies. But it recognizes the cells that are making the spike protein as also being infected. So, it’s also really engaging multiple arms of your immune system.

You can think of your immune system as having two basic kinds of responses: Antibody responses, but also T-cells that also respond and those T-cells can stay around. This vaccine activates both the T-cells and the antibody-making cells to make the immune response.

Gillis: Can we circle back to what you said earlier? About how the response is transient?

Kressel: You will have cells with a piece of the virus gene in them–again, not the whole virus just that small piece–and those cells will turn into factories making that small virus piece, the spike protein. And your body recognizes those cells and that something has happened to them. That they are not behaving the way they should be and you’re going to have multiple components of the immune system stimulated to attack the spike protein itself and the cells that have been taken over. It’s a little bit akin to as if you’d gotten the infection.

Your body would recognize your cells are making something they are not supposed to make. It’s not just you’re injecting a foreign substance into yourself. It’s recognition that your own cells are affected. So, you’re getting a very vigorous immune response and then your immune system will eventually clear away both the actual spike protein as well as the vaccine.

Now, remember when you get sick from any kind of infection something similar is happening. Right? Your body is recognizing both the virus itself and parts of your own body. It’s only a tiny fraction of your cells that are turned into making the spike protein. But again, that is enough. Your immune system is turned on and your body recognizes this. It’s kind of like training wheels. So, if your body gets the virus it knows it’s seen it before. It’s seen the spike proteins and the cells making the spike proteins and it knows exactly what to do.

I think the data that was presented to the FDA for the vaccine was very persuasive that it was very highly effective in preventing disease from COVID-19 and very effective in preventing severe disease with a very favorable safety profile.

News 8’s medical reporter, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Gillis, D.Ed., is a classically trained medical physiologist and biobehavioral research scientist. She has been a health, medical and science reporter for over 5 years. Her work has been featured in national media outlets. You can follow her on Instagram @reportergillis and Facebook @DrMaryGillis.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Dec. 15, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.