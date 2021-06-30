Medical

Doctor: COVID variant gaining strength through people who are unvaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The coronavirus Delta variant is sweeping the U.S.

As of Wednesday, 191 cases of the infection have been reported in Indiana. But that number is likely to rise, and quickly.

Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, an infectious disease specialist, says a virus needs a host to mutate. In this case, the host is an unvaccinated person. This, she says, allows the virus to establish roots, become more infectious and contagious.

“Every infection gives the coronavirus an opportunity to do this evolutionary change and basically probe for better ways to infect people,” Kressel said. “It’s bad for us. It’s good for the virus. The virus cares about itself. It doesn’t care about us. So it will evolve to forms that are more easily spread from person to person so it keeps going.”

State data reports less than half of all Hoosiers who could be vaccinated are vaccinated. Kressel says that number just isn’t enough to reach herd immunity. If this continues, she says, the virus will exploit communities with low immunization rates.

Kressel also encourages those who have skipped their second dose of the vaccine to get their second shot. One shot does not provide the same protection as a two-dose series.