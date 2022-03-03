Medical

Doctor explains how pandemic revolutionized health care industry, says telemedicine is here to stay

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – At the height of the pandemic, COVID-19 forced doctors to find new ways to see patients without in-person appointments for fear of infection.

Enter telehealth.

But while pandemic fears may be fading, Dr. Dawn Haut, CEO of Eskenazi Health Center, says telehealth is here to stay.

“It was a game-changer for areas where transportation is a really important barrier and we had lots of people who were still required to go to work while also trying to figure out how to get care,” Haut told News 8. “Any time when we can increase choices…I think that all of us can appreciate that.”

Haut says she’s been able to diagnose and treat patients through the screen with ailments from depression to rashes. She says innovative technology also allows for patients to take their own vitals such as heart rate and breathing patterns–both of which are critical aspects of an annual check up.

However, seeing a doctor on the other end of the screen does have its limitations. Haut says in-person appointments are essential for blood tests and to allow doctors to palpate organs such as the liver and spleen. Face-to-face visits also strengthen the relationship between patient and practitioner.