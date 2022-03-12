Medical

Doctor hopes coronavirus settles into pattern with no more sporadic waves

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the country have dropped significantly.

The latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the average number of total cases decreased by close to 30% this week compared to last week, and infection rates dropped from approximately 50,000 to 37,000.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Shaun Grannis, vice president of data and analytics at the Regenstrief Institute. He says while COVID is not over just yet, he believes we are inching closer towards freedom.

“I am hopeful that we know how to take care of the virus better,” Grannis said.” “There is increased immunity in the population. I am hopeful we’re going to see COVID settle into a more regular pattern and that we don’t see these sudden sporadic waves, which are uncommon for typical well established viruses.”

Grannis says the majority of the population is immunized from the coronavirus whether by natural infection or vaccination. He noted added tools are available to manage the virus than at the beginning of the pandemic two years ago: Everything from boosters to monoclonal antibodies and medications.

He does warn we should be on the lookout for emerging variants; however, as of now we aren’t seeing any new ones that pose a threat.