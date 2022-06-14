Medical

Doctor lists warning signs of heat stroke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heat stroke is a serious illness with devastating consequences if not addressed immediately.

The condition occurs when a person’s body has been too hot for too long and reaches a point where its ability to regulate temperature shuts down. Internal temperature can rise to a staggering 106 degrees or higher in a matter of minutes, which can result in seizures, organ failure and even death.

“It first may start out with heat cramps where someone might feel some aching and spasms in their muscles,” Dr. Mark Liao, medical director at Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services, told News 8. “Then it can progress to something called ‘heat exhaustion’ where people just aren’t feeling well in the heat. They might feel nauseous. Sometimes people even pass out. When we reach full blown heat stroke a person is not acting themselves. They have an altered mental status and appear confused. This is a sign of a medical emergency.”

Headaches, increased heart rate, and slurred speech are also on the list of symptoms, he said.

Liao warns young people and older adults are more susceptible to heat stroke. He recommends keeping kids indoors and checking in on elderly neighbors.