Doctor: Omicron variant likely already in Indiana, delta remains the major threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to preliminary data, Pfizer’s booster vaccine protects against the omicron mutation. The shot, scientists say, is successful in recognizing and neutralizing infection.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Sandeep Dube, a cardiologist and the president-elect of Indianapolis’ American Heart Association Board of Directors. Sandeep says the evidence showing the booster’s effectiveness against omicron is good news. He also says we’re still in the throws of delta.

“The major variant that is creating havoc across all states including Indiana … the majority of patients — almost all of the patients that are currently hospitalized — are because of the delta variant,” Sandeep said. “Omicron, again, we don’t know too much and the current evidence shows it causes less severe sickness.”

While no cases of omicron have been reported in Indiana, the state has set up testing in anticipation of its arrival. However, Sandeep says it’s likely omicron is already here. It’s just a matter of time before a case is confirmed. Not only that, he predicts it’s probably already in every state.

The study sample was small and more work needs to be done about Pfizer’s effectiveness against the mutation. In the meantime, the most important thing for now, Sandeep says, is to get fully vaccinated followed by a booster when eligible.