Medical

Doctor says it’s safe to get flu shot and COVID booster together

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging all people who are eligible to get their flu vaccine. And the time to get it is now. Timing is essential to prevent you from getting sick as temperatures drop.

While you have one sleeve rolled up in preparation for the flu shot–whether it’s at the pharmacy, doctor’s office or pop-up clinic–you might also want to consider rolling up the other one for the next COVID-19 booster.

“You can get both the updated COVID booster and the flu shot at the same time and then hopefully prevent any significant illness over the winter months which is generally when everything really starts to ramp up again,” Dr. Chris Ross, ER physician at Community Health Network, told News 8. “I think for most people they are going to be looking for convenience sake just because everybody works, everybody has things they have to do outside of work–whether that’s get your oil changed or get your kids to sports activities. Stuff like that. So it’s a lot better to just be efficient with the process and get both your shots at the same time.”

Ross says you may experience side effects afterwards like body aches or a low grade fever but they will likely be mild.