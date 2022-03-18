Medical

Doctor: Smoke from Walmart warehouse fire may hurt lungs

Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, says even though people may think they are in the clear after the massive Walmart distribution center fire in Plainfield, Indiana, there's a chance they may not be. (Photo from Videoconference)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The billowing clouds of smoke from Wednesday’s massive fire in Plainfield didn’t just make their way into the atmosphere.

They also made their way into the lungs of evacuated Walmart distribution center employees, firefighters and neighboring residents.

Luckily, everyone made it out of the building safely. However, News 8 spoke with Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health, who says even though victims may think they are in the clear, there’s a chance they may not be.

“There are three things that can happen,” he said. “First, the heat itself can cause inflammation to the airway linings. The lining can peel off just like the skin peels off from a burn injury. No. 2, the soot and toxins in the air. They contain chemicals such as carbon monoxide and cyanide that can seep into the lungs and affect the body. And then finally, pneumonia can set in from the damage to the lining of the lungs. This creates an opportunity for bacteria to infect the lungs. All of these are common things that can result from a smoke inhalation injury.”

Graham says it all comes down to proximity and time exposed.

People who were farther away from the fire are less likely to experience burnt lung tissue or chemical poisoning.

However, he recommends, employees who were closer to where it started should monitor themselves for the next 24 to 48 hours.