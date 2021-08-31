Medical

Doctor warns about the dangers of ‘COVID denial’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Doctors call it “COVID denial.”

That’s when young and healthy people think they are immune to the coronavirus, even an infection as deadly as the delta variant.

Listen to this story

People in their 30s, 40s and 50s are making up the majority of hospitalizations. They are on oxygen, being intubated and on ventilators.

News 8 spoke with one doctor who says the coronavirus doesn’t care how healthy people are. If unvaccinated, they are at risk for severe complications and possibly death.

People in COVID denial could pay a price.

“Let’s face it. There are nonbelievers in the midst right now who are getting sick,” said Dr. Graham Carlos, chief of internal medicine at Eskenazi Health. “You have the folks in denial, and then the folks who survived COVID and they feel like they beat it once, they will beat it again, and they just don’t see the value in a vaccine. They don’t understand the importance of masks, believing it has been politicized.”

Carlos says COVID denial is a coping mechanism when a person chooses to believe something doesn’t exist. While it does lower anxiety levels, he says, people often say to themselves, “I don’t have to worry about this because I don’t believe it.”

He also says that it’s been difficult getting patients to understand the severity of the current COVID-19 climate. However, having a conversation with a doctor who you believe as a trusted resource is the best way to make an informed decision about getting vaccinated.