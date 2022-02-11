Medical

Doctor’s advice after Bob Saget’s death from head injury: Err on side of caution

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to an official statement from his family, actor Bob Saget died Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel as a result of hitting his head after an accidental fall.

In most cases when a person slips, trips and takes a hit to the head, it is harmless. However, key signs indicate the situation may be life-threatening. These include a progressive headache, nausea, vomiting and an inability to speak coherently.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Ben Rogers, a neurologist at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-Indianapolis, who explained what happens inside the brain after the impact.

“You can get bleeding on the outside that can press on the brain and cause too much pressure,” he said. “You can get a bruise or substance in the brain that can cause pressure and also injure that part of the brain. Or, depending on the type of impact, you can have a shearing of the nerves and connective tissues in the brain that can cause a disruption in normal brain function.”

Rogers also says when people hit their heads it’s best to err on the side of caution. He recommends calling someone and letting them know what happened so they can check in or come stay with that person.