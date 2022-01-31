Medical

Doctors question whether COVID herd immunity is possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States may be inching closer to putting COVID-19 behind us.

But with hospitals overwhelmed, the pace just isn’t fast enough. Experts say we need what’s called herd immunity

According to the Mayo Clinic, herd immunity is defined as “when a large portion of the community becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely.”

As a result, the whole community becomes protected, not just people who are immune. The marker is expressed as a percentage. So, what percentage are health authorities aiming for?

News 8 turned to Dr. Paul Driscoll at Franciscan Health to weigh in.

“Part of the difficulty is nobody truly knows what level we need to get to have a community of herd immunity,” Driscoll said. “When the pandemic started, they were talking about maybe 60% to 65% of the population. But then when some of the other variants came out, they moved it up to 85% to 90%.”

If that’s the case, we’re not even close. The latest report from Our World Data shows 76% of people have at least one dose of the vaccine, 64% are fully vaccinated, but only 27% are boosted. Mounting evidence shows boosters are necessary as protection quickly wanes. Several studies show antibodies decline at approximately six months or less.

Currently, 53% of Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.