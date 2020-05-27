Doctors see strokes in younger COVID-19 patients

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Doctors are seeing more and more COVID-19 patients coming into hospitals with strokes.

This is concerning as these patients are younger, researchers say, and without any pre-existing risk factors.

A stroke is a sudden blockage in the brain. It happens when a blot clot travels from a certain area in the body to the brain’s blood vessels. This prevents oxygen from getting to the brain. Strokes can lead to paralysis, permanent brain damage and even death.

Dr. Clinton Wright, director of the division of clinical research at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, told News 8 there is some connection between COVID-19 and stroke. While Wright is concerned about these strokes, he’s equally concerned about the people who are currently avoiding the hospital for treatment altogether.

“The biggest problem we are seeing so far is the dramatic reduction in the number of people coming to health care facilities seeking treatment for their stroke (for fear of a COVID-19 infection). And when it comes to strokes, time is of the essence. There are certain treatments such as clot-busting drugs and devices to remove brain clots. People can’t get these if they don’t get to the hospital quickly enough.”

A stroke is a medical emergency, he adds. Signs and symptoms include a sudden change in the face where one side droops, slurred speech, trouble walking, and vision loss.

As the National Institutes of Health works toward understanding strokes as they relate to COVID-19, Wright wants to assure those who suspect they are experiencing a stroke, the hospital is one of the safest places to be.

“It’s really important for people to get the message that there is no higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19 should you visit the hospital. Personal protective equipment is working. There is no evidence it isn’t and we want to make sure people get to the hospital as quickly as possible.”

