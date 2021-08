Medical

“Doomscrolling” taking a toll on mental health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The coronavirus pandemic caused millions to turn to their phones in ways they hadn’t before.

It became a source of friendship, news and laughter as well as a way to share some strongly-held opinions. A new term was created as a result: “doomscrolling.”

Dr. Danielle Henderson, a clinical psychologist at IU Health, visited Daybreak on Saturday to explain what “doomscrolling” is and how to avoid it.

Click on the video to watch the full interview.