Medical

Dr. Jerome Adams on need for masks in schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated teachers and students can skip masks in classrooms this fall.

It’s part of the new guidance on the coronavirus pandemic issued Friday morning.

The CDC recommends anyone not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask indoors. It also leaves the decision on whether to require masks up to local school districts.

In-person classes are a top priority this fall, the CDC says, and it’s a sentiment echoed by News 8’s medical expert, Dr. Jerome Adams, a former U.S. surgeon general.