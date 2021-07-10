Medical

Dr. Jerome Adams on need for masks in schools

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinated teachers and students can skip masks in classrooms this fall.

It’s part of the new guidance on the coronavirus pandemic issued Friday morning.

The CDC recommends anyone not vaccinated should continue to wear a mask indoors. It also leaves the decision on whether to require masks up to local school districts.

In-person classes are a top priority this fall, the CDC says, and it’s a sentiment echoed by News 8’s medical expert, Dr. Jerome Adams, a former U.S. surgeon general.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Monumental Voices project aims to improve equity, inclusion in public spaces

Multicultural News /

Marion County targets sex offenders on east side near Brookside Park

Crime Watch 8 /

Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Hendricks County

Local /

Indiana unemployment concerns go unanswered; 1 office open by appointment only

I-Team 8 /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.
Pixel Image