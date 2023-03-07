Dr. Jerome Adams on timing when you eat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — How can the timing of what you eat affect your weight?

That was the question Monday for Dr. Jerome Adams, the WISH-TV medical expert and a former U.S. surgeon general.

“Well, our bodies all work on our circadian rhythm and they’re teed up to be most active in the mornings and, in the mornings, we release all sorts of different hormones, one of them being insulin, at higher levels. So if you eat more in the morning, you’re going to be able to metabolize it more quickly, and there were several studies that came out that showed that people who shifted when they ate actually lost more weight if they ate bigger meals in morning.”

The studies suggest a bigger breakfast and a smaller dinner.

In Monday’s interview, the doctor also talked about shingles. The U.S. Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommends that people over age 50 get two shots of the shingles vaccine and that’s 90% effective at preventing shingles, Adams says.

