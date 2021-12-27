Medical

Early data shows Moderna booster fares better than Pfizer against omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Early data shows both Pfizer and Moderna’s boosters provide some protection against omicron.

But, is one vaccine outperforming the other?

According to preliminary evidence, the answer is yes, with Moderna’s third shot edging out Pfizer’s. The Moderna 50-microgram shot boosts antibody levels by 37 times. The 100-microgram has that number jump 83 times compared to the Pfizer booster where immunity jumps about 25 times.



News 8 spoke with Dr. Paul Burton, chief medical officer at Moderna, who gave a glimpse into the company’s immunization strategy moving forward as the mutation rapidly spreads across the globe.

“We announced back at Thanksgiving that we are working on an omicron specific vaccine,” Burton said. “That work continues. We are leaders in this field. It is on us to keep everyone protected and to keep driving forward with new and effective vaccines for COVID. So, we are absolutely doing our part to end this pandemic.”

Omicron has over 50 mutations with lineages of alpha, beta, lambda and delta. Combine this with waning immunity across all three vaccines, Burton says preparing vaccine reformulations is critical as COVID-19 continues to mutate.

He also predicts moving forward into year three of the pandemic, omicron will likely remain the dominant virus.