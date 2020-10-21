Eskenazi doctor tells how to combat pandemic fatigue, avoid complacency

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Health experts are calling it “COVID-19 fatigue.”

Simply put, people across the nation are losing hope that this pandemic will ever pass, and they are losing it fast.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Graham Carlos, pulmonary care physician at Eskenazi Health, about what we can do to combat virus fatigue.

Gillis: We have COVID-19 fatigue and it’s not the symptom associated with the coronavirus, but people are just getting tired of this pandemic. Can you blame them?

Carlos: No. This pandemic … we’ve been in it for months and while it lightened up a little bit through the summer months, it never went away. So, it just seems like it’s carrying on and on.

Gillis: We’re seeing an uptick in cases throughout many states across the country. Part of this could be because we have more testing. However, some of it could be attributed to people letting their guard down on these precautionary measures that are critical in keeping people safe and alive. How do we get people to understand that now is not the time to stop, but to keep pushing forward with these precautionary measures.

Carlos: Well, I think there’s two ways I’ve been trying to encourage people not to become complacent. The first is by sharing stories. Our stories are so powerful and they are undeniable. Many of us have seen or heard about loved ones who’ve been afflicted by the virus either personally becoming ill or becoming isolated–not being able to visit our loved ones in nursing facilities and different hospitals. It’s taken an enormous toll on our businesses and communities and it’s affected us in emotional, financial ways. It’s impacted us. And we need to remember that because the cure is for everybody is to follow the directions: masking, handwashing, distancing, avoiding large gatherings. So, stories can be very powerful reminders about what we need to do right now.

The second thing that is important to remember is that this is possible … hope is passion about what is possible and I think some people have come to think it is futile and it’s impossible to get through this, but that’s simply not true. I want people to know it is very possible if we work together and remember each other and the steps we’re taking.

Wearing your mask is a selfless thing to do. It is protecting others. It’s having another mindedness and much like so many things we’ve overcome in American history, it’s pulling together for the good of our group and communities that makes all the difference.”

Gillis: We have this phrase “We will get through this together … only together … if we do this together.” But there just seems to have been so much movement and regressing and then movement. So, how do we still convey that message that there is still hope that this will even happen or even if it will happen?

Carlos: One of the things that is most daunting is that most of what’s seen and heard are the negatives. The folks that have lost their jobs. The people that have passed away. People that have chronic lung conditions on account of COVID-19. But what doesn’t get shared as much as I wish it would be are the wins.

Those that made it through their hospital stay. The tremendous sacrifices communities, non-profits have done to chip in to help healthcare workers to support families. I love seeing the good news stories and we need more of that. I want to see the news inundated with stories about how people are chipping in to help each other out. When you see that story. It creates a new positivity that causes you to want to act in the same way.

And we’ve learned so much in the last several months about how to handle this virus when patients get sick…. It’s not that patients are still safe now. That they aren’t dying or can’t die from the disease, but we’re better than we were and we’re growing in our knowledge and vaccines are coming down the pipeline. So, there is reason for hope. There’s certainly no reason to stop working forward to get through this.

Gillis: So, a scare tactic … that is an approach you would not consider taking?

Carlos: I personally think that the power of positivity is much stronger than the power of fear and when we cultivate that in our communities, we’re going to get a greater return on that investment. Plus it’s a reminder that we’re made as humans to be in relationships with one another. It’s easy to see in our families, but it applies to communities as well and so I think that’s a more powerful motivating force. That positivity, encouragement. Those success stories and celebrating wins.

Gillis: The Centers for Disease Control just came out with a very powerful quote saying that these next six to 12 weeks are going to be the darkest times of this COVID-19 pandemic. What do you want to say to that? What do you want to tell Hoosiers?

Carlos: As a practicing pulmonary critical care doctor I can tell you that these are dark times. It was very difficult to get through personally, emotionally and physically even with the number of patients that we were all caring for. During the darkest nights is when you can see the stars the best, Mary. That’s when hope can shine through the darkness. So while the days might be dark, we need to keep our eyes on the stars and stay positive. We need to work together as a community here in Indianapolis and follow the guidance of the health department and we need to keep our eyes on the main thing, which is that people matter and we matter to each other.

