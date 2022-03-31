Medical

Eskenazi nurse seeks to inspire next generation of health care professionals, says rewards in field are endless

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – At the head of the conference table surrounded by a team of nurses sits Lee Ann Blue. She is wrapping up an afternoon meeting with her group and soon everyone will be back to work.

Blue has walked the hallways of Eskenazi Health for the past 17 years where she quickly climbed the ranks. She is now serves as the executive vice president of patient care services at Eskenazi supervising over 1,000 health care professionals. Essentially, if nursing were a sport, Blue would be team captain.

“I either wanted to be an eye doctor or a teacher,” Blue told News 8. “I loved science and I loved teaching.”

When Blue was a freshman in college, her grandmother was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer. As the oldest of 14, she dropped out of school to help take care of her. The outcome was grim and her grandmother was soon in hospice care.

“The hospice nurse was outstanding. She was a teacher, she was a scientist and she was caring. That’s when I knew. That’s when I decided to be a nurse,” Blue said.

Blue later returned to school to pursue her passion. Today, she’s armed with an associate’s, bachelor’s and a master’s degree. But most of all, she has an unwavering determination to make a difference in the field.

She was a key player in the planning and execution of the Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital and Eskenazi Health Center which opened in December 2013. She pushed for showers in patients’ rooms, windows to let in natural light and state-of-the-art equipment.

As a result, she is a nationally-sought out consultant who advices other hospitals across the country when they are redesigning their own facility.

(WISH Photo/Dave Grove)

And as an instructor at IUPUI, Blue hopes her love of the field will inspire the next generation of nurses.

“Truly, in nursing you can do anything that you want,” she says.

Whether it’s working directly with patients, in administrative roles–even speaking with legislatures about public policy. And the rewards, Blue says, are endless.

“The word I use is joy. Joy and love. That’s what you get. That’s what you get every single day,” Blue said.