Exercise decreases risk of neurodegenerative disease, study shows

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study, exercise may decrease the risk of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.

Researchers at the School of Kinesiology at the University of Michigan had 16 subjects exercise on a treadmill at maximal effort. Then they assessed them at 40 percent, 60 percent, and 80 percent of maximal effort.

Blood samples were taken after each exercise session. They found the more intense a person exercises, the higher the circulating levels of proteins, CTSB, and BDNF. CTSB and BDNF are known to protect against cognitive decline.

“The research collected in this issue corroborates the importance of exercise for memory function,” writes co-guest editor Dr. Christine Wrann in an interview. “We are pleased to share this exciting special issue. In the coming years, likely many more systemic molecules relevant to the brain will be discovered and may provide a basis for novel therapeutic approaches to neurodegenerative diseases.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 25 percent of Americans do not exercise.