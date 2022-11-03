Medical

Expert says lung cancer screenings are critical, will save thousands of lives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the number one cause of all cancer deaths. More people die of lung cancer than of colon, breast, and prostate cancers combined.

News 8 spoke with MacKenzie Church, Executive Director of End Cancer Now at Indiana University, who explained why early detection is key.

“Early diagnosis is the best way to reduce mortality significantly,” she said. “Lung cancer screenings can save thousands of lives and so we have a lot of work to do to increase this. It’s also shocking to me lung screening rates for other preventative screenings like mammographies or colonoscopies…70 to 75 percent of people participate in those screenings. It’s shocking that only 7 percent of people get screened for lung cancer.

Church also says there are no early warning signs of lung cancer. By the time a person does have symptoms it’s likely they will be diagnosed as being in the late stages of the disease.

The American Cancer Society estimates 236,740 cases and 130,180 deaths from lung cancer in 2022.