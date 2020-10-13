Expert weighs in on what you need to know about oral cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legendary rock musician Eddie Van Halen died from oral cancer Tuesday at the age of 65.

Originally diagnosed back in 2015 with tongue cancer, it eventually spread to his throat.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Stephen Kang, an ear, nose and throat doctor from The Ohio State University, about what causes such cancers, signs and symptoms and how to minimize your risk. Kang also discussed the importance of getting the HPV vaccine as research shows it can help protect against these mouth cancers.

