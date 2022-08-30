Medical

Expert’s advice on how to talk to your kids about stranger danger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 2,300 children in the U.S. go missing every day. Some are runaways. Some accidentally go missing. Others are kidnapped.

If parents want to keep their kids safe, at some point they’re going to have to warn them about stranger danger.

News 8 spoke with Vanessa Enos, licensed mental health counselor at Community Health. She explained how to introduce the topic without scaring them.

“I think it’s really hard for parents to teach their kids about strangers because everyone a kid meets is a stranger,” she said. “We need to be really clear when we introduce the non-strangers to our kids and define people like ‘this is my friend’ or ‘this is my co-worker’ or ‘this is your new teacher’ so a kid knows who those safe people are.”

When it comes to stranger, Enos advises against describing a person. Instead, talk about how that person is behaving and why it’s unsafe. She uses the example of explaining why an adult doesn’t need a child’s help finding a lost dog. Also, reassure kids that they are not obligated to talk to a person they don’t know. Finally, tell them if they are ever in a situation where they don’t feel safe to find an adult.

Research shows up to 71% of non-family abductions happen outdoors in the early morning or afternoon. Kids are most likely to be taken on their way to or from school, in parks, or in the streets.