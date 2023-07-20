Experts: Cancer drug shortages may be felt for years

(CNN) — The United States is in the middle of one of the worst cancer drug shortages in history and health experts say the effect on cancer research may be felt for years to come.

At least 25 cancer drugs are currently in short supply. It’s affecting thousands of patients who face delayed or canceled chemotherapy appointments.

It’s also impacting research. The National Cancer Institute says at least 174 of its own trials may be affected by the shortages.

Two drugs in particular may be hurting the research because they are used with such a wide variety of cancers. The institute says those drugs are prescribed for 10% to 20% of all cancer patients.