Face altering apps are messing with young girls’ minds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Social media apps are everywhere these days and can make people look different than their normal, natural selves. Users can slim their waist size, plump up their lips and enhance their cheekbones. But is this really a good thing?

In the short term the answer is maybe. Photoshopping brings a brief feeling of higher self-esteem. But it’s only temporary and the boost soon fades. Research shows use of these apps is linked to higher rates of anxiety and depression–especially in teenage girls. News 8 spoke with Jennie Voelker, licensed clinical social worker at Community Health, who spoke about the the serious psychological effects these apps have on teens if used in excess.

“The negative side is this can really cause you to not like yourself…who you and how you really are and we are all so much more than our appearance,” she said. “We have our interests, our talents and our minds and that gets missed in social media.”

Voelker says parents are their children’s first role model. If parents are engaging in this behavior it’s more likely their children will, too. She also encourages parents to pay attention to what’s going on in their child’s life in terms of their social media habits by learning about the types of apps and platforms they are using.

If parents suspect their child’s engagement is doing more harm than good, Voelker recommends establishing boundaries and creating social media timeouts.