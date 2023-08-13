FDA recalls several pregnancy, UTI tests after deeming them unsafe

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning for several products that test for pregnancy, UTIs, and other conditions because the tests have been deemed unsafe.

The manufacturer of the tests, Universal Meditech Limited, has stopped all operations and is no longer providing support for said tests. The FDA says it was not able to confirm the performance of the company’s tests, raising concerns that they were unsafe or ineffective.

The following is a list of products that have been recalled.

One Step Pregnancy Test

DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test

HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis

HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips

HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips

HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips

To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test

DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips

PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream

PrestiBio Ovulation Strips

PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters

PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips

PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips

These tests have been sold online to the public under the brand names of at least four distributors.

AC&C Distribution, LLC.

HealthyWiser

Home Health US Inc.

Prestige Biotech Inc.

The FDA says to not use or buy the tests listed above, and to immediately stop using and throw away the recalled tests. They also say to report any adverse effects or quality problems with the tests to the organization’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Universal Meditech Unlimited has not said why they have stopped production.