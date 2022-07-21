Medical

Feeling grumpy these days? Scientists say you could be a ‘summer hater’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Are you feeling a little agitated these days? Well, scientists say it might just have to do with the weather. You could be what is known as a ‘summer hater’.

Let’s face it…this summer is hot. Temperatures are high across the country and there comes a point when it can be just too much. Evidence shows those high degrees can bring out the worst in us.

In one study, scientists found higher temps were associated with increased levels of aggression and violence. Women tend to report lower life satisfaction on warm, sunny days. And research shows 27% of people are ‘summer haters’.

These folks are less happy, more fearful and angry when the temperature and amount of sunshine are high. A comprehensive review of several studies found suicide rates are at their highest during spring and summer–especially for people taking antidepressants.

While these studies show hot days have a measurable impact on mood, scientists also say there are many social and environmental factors that play into these findings. The relationship between weather and mood is not a causal one, it’s an association.