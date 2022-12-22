Medical

Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year

ROCKFORD, IL - JULY 14: Firefighters help an overdose victim on July 14, 2017 in Rockford, Illinois. The woman was found on the floor of the hotel room where she lived after taking an overdose of prescription medication and alcohol. Rockford, a city of about 150,000 located in northern Illinois, averages about 2 overdose deaths per week, most which are heroin related. Nationwide, an estimated 60,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdoses in 2016, more than gunshots or traffic accidents. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday.

The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That’s nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020.

Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths last year. The numbers may have changed as some additional death records have come in, a CDC spokesman said. Also, provisional data includes all overdose deaths, while the final numbers are limited to U.S. residents, he noted.

The CDC on Thursday also released a final report for overall U.S. deaths in 2021. As previously reported, more than 3.4 million Americans died that year, or more than 80,000 than the year before. Accidental injuries — which include drug overdoses — was the fourth leading cause of death, after heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Life expectancy fell to about 76 years, 5 months.