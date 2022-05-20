Medical

Former FDA official warns of counterfeit baby formula

by: Dr. Mary Gillis, D.Ed.
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a sad reality when our country has a shortage of food, especially when the shortage affects growing babies who are at risk for developmental issues if they do not receive the proper nutrition they need. 

News 8 spoke with Peter Pitts, former associate FDA commissioner, who explains what you need to know during this difficult time to keep your babies healthy and safe. 

“Parents, don’t panic,” he said. “Don’t try to make your own formula. It’s dangerous. Don’t give your child who has previously been on formula milk. That’s extremely dangerous. Talk to your pediatrician. Don’t go online. The product could be real, it could be expired, or could be counterfeit, and there are price gougers out there. Those price gougers should be taken up by their thumbs and hung in a public square.”

In the meantime, Pitt says parents should look to churches, community groups, and milk banks to get the supplies they need. He also says Abbott should be up and running again in the next 4 to 6 weeks. 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Lactation specialist: Parents seek alternatives amid formula shortage

Local /

Rents in US just hit another record high

Business /

Lead-pipe replacement to mean higher bills for Citizens customers

Local /

Taking antidepressants during pregnancy does not lead to epilepsy in infants, new study

Medical /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.