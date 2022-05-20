Medical

Former FDA official warns of counterfeit baby formula

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a sad reality when our country has a shortage of food, especially when the shortage affects growing babies who are at risk for developmental issues if they do not receive the proper nutrition they need.

News 8 spoke with Peter Pitts, former associate FDA commissioner, who explains what you need to know during this difficult time to keep your babies healthy and safe.

“Parents, don’t panic,” he said. “Don’t try to make your own formula. It’s dangerous. Don’t give your child who has previously been on formula milk. That’s extremely dangerous. Talk to your pediatrician. Don’t go online. The product could be real, it could be expired, or could be counterfeit, and there are price gougers out there. Those price gougers should be taken up by their thumbs and hung in a public square.”

In the meantime, Pitt says parents should look to churches, community groups, and milk banks to get the supplies they need. He also says Abbott should be up and running again in the next 4 to 6 weeks.