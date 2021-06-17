Medical

Former US Surgeon General Jerome Adams joins WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23), today announced that former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will join WISH-TV’s medical reporting team as WISH-TV’s Medical Expert.

“As the only station with this level of dedicated medical reporting in the state of Indiana, our goal is to provide the most accurate medical news and information to our viewers,” said McCoy. “We are always focused on providing the highest-quality content in our newscasts, original programming and online at WISHTV.com, and the addition of Dr. Jerome Adams will further enhance our local and statewide medical news content.”

Jerome Adams is a former vice admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps who served as the 20th surgeon general of the United States from January 2017 to January 2021. Prior to becoming surgeon general, Dr. Adams served as the Indiana State Health Commissioner from 2014 to 2017.

“I am eager to get started with the team at WISH-TV,” said Dr. Adams. “I look forward to providing non-partisan news, information, and knowledge regarding health and medicine to viewers, their families and all communities in the state of Indiana.”

Adams attended Indiana University School of Medicine as an Eli Lilly and Company Scholar. He completed his internship at St. Vincent in Indianapolis in internal medicine and residency in anesthesiology at Indiana University. Adams also received a Master of Public Health degree from the University of California, Berkeley with a focus on chronic disease prevention. After his tenure as surgeon general, he returned to Indiana and currently practices medicine in the Indianapolis area.

“WISH-TV remains focused on providing important information to improve the overall health literacy in our communities.” said Al Carl, News Director at WISH-TV. “Providing thorough medical news and information is one of the ways we can help our viewers maintain or improve their health and well-being.”

Indiana is home to more than 1,700 health-related companies and over 100 hospitals. Both diverse and highly specialized, Indiana ranks among the top states in the country for health and life sciences, especially in the areas of Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Diagnostics and Analytical Instrumentation, and Neuroscience and Neurodegenerative Disease. Indiana is also a leading manufacturer of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

###

WISH-TV has set the standard for television excellence in Central Indiana since 1954. The station has been honored as “Television Station of the Year” by the Indiana Broadcasters Association, for its “Overall Excellence” by the Edward R. Murrow Awards, and as “Outstanding News Operation,” “Outstanding Weather Operation,” “Best Newscast,” and “Best Website” by the Indiana Associated Press Broadcast Association. WISH-TV offers viewers 77 hours per week of local news and local programming and provides around-the-clock information on its digital platforms. WISH-TV is locally owned and operated by Circle City Broadcasting, and is an affiliate of The CW network. The station serves more than one million households.