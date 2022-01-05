Medical

Franciscan Health doctor: Cloth masks won’t cut it against omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Face masks have been essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

But when it comes to omicron, not all fabric face coverings are created equally.

Omicron spreads like lightning at a speed 70 times that of delta. To mitigate this, Dr. Paul Driscoll at Franciscan Health, suggests people consider swapping cloth masks for a surgical one.

“Surgical masks do provide a great deal of protection,” Driscoll told News 8. “The problem with cloth masks is there are so many different types. Some of them may be very well made and protect us as much as surgical masks. But others may be just one or two layers of fabric with larges spaces in them and may do virtually nothing.”

According to the American Society of Testing and Materials, surgical masks have certain standards that must be met. In order to qualify, they must have a minimum of a 97 percent filtration rate, which is defined as the “protection the masks offer the wearer when exposed to others who may be infected.”

Cloth masks, on the other hand, aren’t regulated. Some are handmade. Some are store-bought. Some may have two layers while others just one, which means there is no systematic way to measure filtration.

Franciscan is requiring surgical masks for all staff and patients. Driscoll says if a patient comes in with a cloth covering, it is replaced it with a surgical one. He encourages Hoosiers to do the same.