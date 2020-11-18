Franciscan Health hospitals recognized for work with infants, maternal care

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health hospitals have been recognized for their commitment to infant and maternal care. The recognition comes from the Indiana State Hospital Association in partnership with Governor Eric Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.

“I am inspired by the work and passion our birthing hospitals bring to make sure all babies born in Indiana have the best start at life,” Box said in a news release sent to News 8. “Reducing infant and maternal mortality requires a multi-pronged approach over the course of many years to see impactful change.”

News 8 spoke with Angela Bratina, director of the Franciscan Health Center of Women and Children, about the inaugural INspire Hospital of Distinction award and what it means for Indiana.

Click here for a full list of hospitals that achieved the Inspire Hospital of Distinction recognition in 2020.

